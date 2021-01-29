Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $422,000 Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,586,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $55,287.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $122,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,096.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,396. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $144.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.10.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $134.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Zendesk from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

