Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $452,000 in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RIDE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 51,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,053,051.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,614.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,301 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

