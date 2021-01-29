Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $713.60 million, a PE ratio of -124.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.