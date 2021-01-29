Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 1,741.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

