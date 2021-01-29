Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 568,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 83,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $11,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,703 shares of company stock valued at $38,517,224. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

