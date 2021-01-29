Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in NetApp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NetApp by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in NetApp by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,628 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 65,907 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $70.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.15.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.