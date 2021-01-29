Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.00

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08), with a volume of 11841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.90 ($1.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £183.41 million and a PE ratio of -10.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.59%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) Company Profile (LON:HHV)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

