Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of Harleysville Financial stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.50. Harleysville Financial has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.