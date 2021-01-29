Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 6.7%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 5,711,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,762,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 11,708,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,797,000 after acquiring an additional 962,161 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,011 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 239,104 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,494,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,266,000 after buying an additional 6,403,986 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

