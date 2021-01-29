Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Price Down 8.2% on Insider Selling

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) traded down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.02. 941,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 418,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Specifically, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 772,220 shares of company stock valued at $15,558,157. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HARP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $381,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

