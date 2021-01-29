Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 84,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. Hawkins has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $59.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWKN. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

