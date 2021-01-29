Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 81.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HWBK opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.52. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.41%.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

