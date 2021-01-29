Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Shares of Haynes International stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.71. 1,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,997. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

