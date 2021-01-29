HBT Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Shares of HBT stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $409.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.