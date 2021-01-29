HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.47. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

