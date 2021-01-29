Head to Head Contrast: DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) versus Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DRDGOLD has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DRDGOLD and Sibanye Stillwater, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00

DRDGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 86.78%. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.74%. Given DRDGOLD’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Dividends

DRDGOLD pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. DRDGOLD pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DRDGOLD is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DRDGOLD and Sibanye Stillwater’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $269.51 million 2.66 $40.89 million $0.52 20.08 Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.27 $4.30 million $0.01 1,569.00

DRDGOLD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sibanye Stillwater. DRDGOLD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Stillwater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Sibanye Stillwater on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

