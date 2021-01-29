Head to Head Review: Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) & FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE)

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundial Growers and FSD Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million 12.07 -$204.57 million ($3.17) -0.26 FSD Pharma $190,000.00 209.77 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.37

FSD Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundial Growers. FSD Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundial Growers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sundial Growers and FSD Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 3 0 0 1.75 FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sundial Growers currently has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

Sundial Growers has a beta of 7.01, indicating that its stock price is 601% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -415.89% -187.67% -72.67% FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sundial Growers beats FSD Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain. FSD Pharma Inc. has strategic alliance agreements with SciCann Therapeutics Inc., CannTab Therapeutics, and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

