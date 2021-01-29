Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average is $141.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $311.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

