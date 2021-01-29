Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after buying an additional 475,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 38.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,189,000 after buying an additional 253,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,173,000 after buying an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,592,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,301,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,273. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

