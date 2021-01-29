Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $265.97 and last traded at $262.89. 651,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 300,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.