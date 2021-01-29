Helex (HLX) Price Down 22% This Week

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Helex has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helex has a market cap of $16,168.82 and approximately $3,552.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00066469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.43 or 0.00825173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.87 or 0.04040903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017459 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helex is helex.world.

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

