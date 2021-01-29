Helix (HLIX) Price Hits $0.0052

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helix has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $162,659.90 and approximately $399.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00027532 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 63.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 181.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 31,393,028 coins and its circulating supply is 31,257,108 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin.

Buying and Selling Helix

Helix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

