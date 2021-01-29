HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.75 ($62.06).

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) stock opened at €49.56 ($58.31) on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1 year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of €52.45 and a 200 day moving average of €44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

