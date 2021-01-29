Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $11.50 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 39.17% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rowe boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE HP opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $51,904.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,665.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after buying an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after buying an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,387,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 352,816 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after buying an additional 330,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.