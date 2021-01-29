Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). Equities analysts anticipate that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 25,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard purchased 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 61,500 shares of company stock worth $104,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

