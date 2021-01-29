Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

In other Heritage Commerce news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

