Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,200 shares during the quarter. Hersha Hospitality Trust comprises about 1.6% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HT opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $313.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,481.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

