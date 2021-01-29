Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska stock opened at $173.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $178.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.34.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00. Insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 95.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Heska by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 19.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.