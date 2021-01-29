Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Heska from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.42.

Heska stock opened at $173.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $178.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $616,935.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,929.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $2,499,737. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Heska by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

