Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Issues Earnings Results

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,349. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HESM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

