Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of HXL opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,547,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after buying an additional 220,343 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $32,438,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,454,000 after buying an additional 184,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 620,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

