Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a market cap of $926.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. 140166 boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,653,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,554,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

