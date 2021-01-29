HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCGS) Short Interest Update

HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCGS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS HCGS opened at $0.01 on Friday. HighCom Global Security has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Get HighCom Global Security alerts:

HighCom Global Security Company Profile

HighCom Global Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. The company offers ballistic helmets, hard armor plates, soft armor vests, and ballistic shields. It also provides BlastWrap, a blast mitigation technology that contains explosions and suppresses resulting flash fires.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for HighCom Global Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighCom Global Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.