Hill-Rom (HRC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hill-Rom to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.