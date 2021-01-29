Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Hilltop stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,947. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Truist boosted their price target on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

