Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.83 and last traded at $29.90. Approximately 1,189,779 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 669,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after buying an additional 182,608 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 144,326 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

