Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Trading Up 3.5%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.70. 530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

HTCMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

