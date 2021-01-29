HOLD (HOLD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,900.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $3,900.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00121204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00064397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00254506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00063112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00033163 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.