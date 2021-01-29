Holicity Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on February 1st (OTCMKTS:HOLUU)

Holicity’s (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 1st. Holicity had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Holicity’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

HOLUU stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54. Holicity has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLUU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holicity in the third quarter valued at about $12,420,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holicity during the third quarter valued at about $12,108,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Holicity during the third quarter valued at about $9,520,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holicity during the third quarter valued at about $7,595,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Holicity during the third quarter valued at about $7,245,000.

Holicity Company Profile

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

