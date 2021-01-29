Holo (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $147.56 million and approximately $74.35 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00063490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.59 or 0.00769315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00044139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.39 or 0.03804537 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,691,804,909 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

