Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hologic traded as high as $81.87 and last traded at $80.08, with a volume of 51464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.78.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Hologic by 776.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.