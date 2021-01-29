HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,608. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $357.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,556.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582 in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

