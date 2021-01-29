HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.32. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

HTBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $125,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,377.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $519,582. 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $360.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

