Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 130,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last three months, insiders bought 410,951 shares of company stock worth $1,670,542. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of HON opened at $202.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

