Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on February 19th

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $11.54 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

