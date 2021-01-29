Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,553,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,447,000 after acquiring an additional 240,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 629,552 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,359,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,600,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $865,869.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,001.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,537.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,513 shares of company stock valued at $29,536,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

