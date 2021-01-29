Host Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,237 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 802% compared to the average daily volume of 248 call options.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 765,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 140,581 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,765,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,835,000 after purchasing an additional 358,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $14.25 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

