Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $39,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $990,381. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

