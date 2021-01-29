Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Director Sells $43,960.45 in Stock

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,960.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68. Houston American Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.31% and a negative net margin of 470.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy in the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

