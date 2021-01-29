Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

HBMD opened at $12.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $235.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

